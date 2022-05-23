Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool today

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS
  • Wednesday (5/25/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • CLOUDY SKIES: Clouds will tough today/tonight but break up for some partly sunny skies Tuesday
  • WEDNESDAY: Will feature a round of thunderstorms early in the day, a break, then another round in the afternoon
  • MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending hot and dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Clouds will remain locked in for much of the day. While drizzle can happen at any point, there is a risk for a briefly heavier shower this afternoon.

Cool night (and hopefully our last drop to this level of the season). Lows in the 40s from some away from the city.

Better chances to warm back up Tuesday with pushing to near or even above normal levels. We’ll watch for any thunderstorm potential that could roll in from the south after 3 am. Clusters of thunderstorms will approach from the south toward sunrise; mainly heavy rain/lightning makers.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

