FORECAST: Cloudy & cool; Watching midweek storms

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS
  • Wednesday (5/25/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • CLOUDY SKIES: Clouds break up tonight; Partly sunny skies on Tuesday
  • WEDNESDAY: Rounds of rain in the morning before a midday break; additional strong/severe PM storms
  • MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending hot and dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Clouds remain overhead into the afternoon as the wind occasionally gusts to near 20 MPH. Spotty showers and drizzle are possible into the afternoon, mainly across Kentucky. Highs today only max out in the 60s.

Clouds decrease tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s.

With more sunshine in the forecast on Tuesday, temperatures look to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds increase Tuesday evening before showers and thunderstorms move into the region early Wednesday morning. The clouds and rain will limit lows to the 60s.

After dealing with rounds of rain Wednesday morning, additional thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon. If the atmosphere is able to rebound, the Wednesday afternoon and evening thunderstorms could be strong to severe; an ALERT DAY is in place. Additional showers and thunderstorms are expected to last into Thursday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

