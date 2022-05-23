Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Cool tonight

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool start, pleasant finish Tuesday
  • ALERT DAY: Storms, possibly strong, Wednesday p.m.
  • Drier and warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little free A/C Monday night with below average temperatures dipping into the 50s in the city. Skies will be partly cloudy to mainly clear at times.

We’re back closer to normal on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures pushing back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A decent day for this time of the year.

Rain and thunder will slowly increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but coverage of rainfall will not be that high. Expect muggy lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

The strength of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be dependent on any sunshine early to mid afternoon. This would allow for more instability and consequently stronger storms later in the afternoon and evening... the reason for the Alert Day.

The unsettled weather continues for Thursday and early Friday with an area of low pressure just to our west. This means rain chances will stay fairly high through that time. Expect drier weather and warmer temperatures as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday night, May 23, 2022

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents where students brought guns to school, JCPS...
Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday night, May 23, 2022
StormTalk!
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/23
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’