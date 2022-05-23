FORECAST: Cool tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool start, pleasant finish Tuesday

ALERT DAY: Storms, possibly strong, Wednesday p.m.

Drier and warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little free A/C Monday night with below average temperatures dipping into the 50s in the city. Skies will be partly cloudy to mainly clear at times.

We’re back closer to normal on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and high temperatures pushing back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A decent day for this time of the year.

Rain and thunder will slowly increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but coverage of rainfall will not be that high. Expect muggy lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning.

The strength of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be dependent on any sunshine early to mid afternoon. This would allow for more instability and consequently stronger storms later in the afternoon and evening... the reason for the Alert Day.

The unsettled weather continues for Thursday and early Friday with an area of low pressure just to our west. This means rain chances will stay fairly high through that time. Expect drier weather and warmer temperatures as we head into the Memorial Day weekend.

