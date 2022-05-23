Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm & quiet Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds thin later this evening & overnight
  • ALERT DAY: Storms, possibly strong, Wednesday PM
  • Drier & warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will fade away this evening, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 50s. Your air conditioner will continue to catch a break!

Tuesday promises to be a warmer, sunnier day with highs in the 70s and 80s. Any shower chance will likely wait until just after sunset to arrive.

Rain and thunder will slowly increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but coverage of rainfall will not be that high.

Expect muggy lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as thunderstorms that fire up in the afternoon could be strong to severe. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s as this is happening.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

