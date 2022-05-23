FORECAST: Warm & quiet Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds thin later this evening & overnight

ALERT DAY : Storms, possibly strong, Wednesday PM

Drier & warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will fade away this evening, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 50s. Your air conditioner will continue to catch a break!

Tuesday promises to be a warmer, sunnier day with highs in the 70s and 80s. Any shower chance will likely wait until just after sunset to arrive.

Rain and thunder will slowly increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday, but coverage of rainfall will not be that high.

Expect muggy lows in the 60s by Wednesday morning. Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as thunderstorms that fire up in the afternoon could be strong to severe. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s as this is happening.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.