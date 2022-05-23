Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Report of shots fired near Fern Creek HS revealed to be blown transformer

Louisville Metro police confirmed a report of shots fired near Fern Creek High School on Monday...
Louisville Metro police confirmed a report of shots fired near Fern Creek High School on Monday afternoon was due to a blown transformer.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed a report of shots fired near Fern Creek High School on Monday afternoon was due to a blown transformer.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the calls came in around 4 p.m. on reports of loud noise and possible shots fired in the area near the high school.

Officers on scene found a vehicle which sustained damage. Police said the adult driver and two adult passengers were not injured in the incident.

According to police, LG&E reported a power outage in the area and found that a piece of metal located on the vehicle was from a transformer.

Fern Creek High School confirmed security had been heightened at the school due to what was believed to be shots fired in the area.

According to a letter sent out to families and staff, Louisville Metro police informed staff at Fern Creek High School on Monday afternoon that gunshots had reportedly been fired near the campus.

The letter was sent before investigation revealed a transformer had blown in the area.

Fern Creek High School principal Rebecca Nicolas said students and staff were immediately moved inside the building for safety.

Security at the school was heightened while school security, JCPS security and LMPD were called to investigate.

Nicolas said no students and staff were injured.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

