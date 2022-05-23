Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville elementary school gets unique hands-on career day experience

Career day at Byck Elementary
Career day at Byck Elementary(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Byck Elementary in Louisville learned about a variety careers on Monday, including what it takes to be anything from a firefighter, an EMT, an ice cream truck vendor, an electrician, a wildlife officer and even a cotton candy entrepreneur.

Kendra Cunningham turned her love of cotton candy into a business to inspire kids to chase their own dreams.

”It’s very special,” said Cunningham, owner and operator of Gimme Some Suga. “Just giving them hope that they too can start a business from their passion.”

Tyler Pope is a barber with Fadez on 4th. He said he was sharing his trade with the students while trying to spread a little love, too.

”I’m having all the kids look into the mirror and say something nice and positive about themselves,” he explained.

Pope said it’s a blessing to help so many people, especially children.

“I love kids, I love their energy,” he said. “It makes me feel like a celebrity.”

Pope said becoming a barber is a great opportunity for students who want to pursue something outside of traditional post-secondary schooling.

“It presents an opportunity, for one, to make cash money every day, and we also are making a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “Everybody’s happy to see their barber.”

Monday’s career fair was put on with help from the group Global Game Changers.

