Louisville elementary school gets unique hands-on career day experience

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Byck Elementary in Louisville learned about a variety careers on Monday, including what it takes to be anything from a firefighter, an EMT, an ice cream truck vendor, an electrician, a wildlife officer and even a cotton candy entrepreneur.

Kendra Cunningham turned her love of cotton candy into a business to inspire kids to chase their own dreams.

”It’s very special,” said Cunningham, owner and operator of Gimme Some Suga. “Just giving them hope that they too can start a business from their passion.”

Tyler Pope is a barber with Fadez on 4th. He said he was sharing his trade with the students while trying to spread a little love, too.

”I’m having all the kids look into the mirror and say something nice and positive about themselves,” he explained.

Pope said it’s a blessing to help so many people, especially children.

“I love kids, I love their energy,” he said. “It makes me feel like a celebrity.”

Pope said becoming a barber is a great opportunity for students who want to pursue something outside of traditional post-secondary schooling.

“It presents an opportunity, for one, to make cash money every day, and we also are making a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “Everybody’s happy to see their barber.”

Monday’s career fair was put on with help from the group Global Game Changers.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.