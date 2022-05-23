Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

The base police force is investigating.
The base police force is investigating.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown because of a report of shots fired.

A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms.

The base police force is investigating.

Twentynine Palms is about 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Cindy and Ronald Burdette stand in front of a table of clothes and toys.
Family of woman allegedly murdered by her husband speaks out
Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Name of woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot released
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
2 teenagers taken to hospital after double shooting in Shelby Park
Daughter of pastor sues Southern Baptist Convention, Louisville seminary after alleged abuse

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden: Monkeypox threat doesn’t rise to level of COVID-19
FILE - The ruling upholds a similar decision by a Florida federal district judge on the law,...
Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional
The CDC is monitoring at least 6 people in the U.S. for possible monkeypox, as health officials...
US officials try easing monkeypox concerns
President Joe Biden said the U.S. would intercede if China invades Taiwan.
Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan