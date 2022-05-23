Name of woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot released
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in the Klondike neighborhood.
LMPD officers were called to the 2900 block of Brinkey Way around 6:30 a.m. about a person down. They found Yaniris Aguilera-Valdes, 26, dead.
A release from LMPD says Aguilera-Valdes died from a stab wound. However, a Jefferson County deputy coroner says how Aguilera-Valdes died is pending an autopsy.
No arrests have been made in the case. LMPD asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
