Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”

A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.
By WLOX Staff, WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB/WLOX/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy in Mississippi drowned in a resort pool over the weekend in what police are calling “a horrible accident.”

The toddler was found in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi. He and his family were vacationing from Port Allen, WLOX reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just after Sunday evening, according to WAFB.

Other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic, according to WLOX. One visitor said the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi police called the incident a horrible accident, saying the investigation found no indication of any criminal activity. Security video of the pool was reviewed as part of the investigation.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

A spokesperson with Margaritaville also clarified to WLOX that the pool has attendants, not lifeguards, who are certified in CPR.

Copyright 2022 WAFB/WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
The family of Cindy and Ronald Burdette stand in front of a table of clothes and toys.
Family of woman allegedly murdered by her husband speaks out
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
2 teenagers taken to hospital after double shooting in Shelby Park

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
NY attorney general subpoena’s Trump’s longtime assistant
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Police...
Woman sought in death of professional cyclist in Texas
FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck