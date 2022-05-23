Police looking for April homicide suspect Mickeal Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are looking for a murder suspect in the April 28 homicide on West Jefferson Street.

Mickeal Jerome Taylor, 34, is wanted on an active arrest warrant for murder and felony possession of a handgun following the shooting death of Lamont Hobbs, Jr., 32, on April 28.

Taylor was last spotted in a gold Ford Expedition with the Kentucky license plate number 326-GAN.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD Homicide Unit at (502) 574-7055, the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

