Shooting in Elizabethtown under investigation

A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a hospital for treatment. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in Elizabethtown Monday morning and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Buford Lane around 8:30 a.m., Officer Chris Denham said. Officers were sent after reports of several gunshots.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was found and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the victim was not released. No one has been named as a suspect.

This story will be updated.

