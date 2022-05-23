Shooting in Elizabethtown under investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in Elizabethtown Monday morning and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Buford Lane around 8:30 a.m., Officer Chris Denham said. Officers were sent after reports of several gunshots.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was found and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The condition of the victim was not released. No one has been named as a suspect.

This story will be updated.

