State will not seek retrial of suspect in 1993 homicide

Percy Phillips
Percy Phillips(WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prosecutors say they will not seek a retrial in a nearly 29-year-old homicide case that has already resulted in an innocent man spending time in prison and mistrial after a hung jury verdict.

Percy Phillips, 57, had been facing charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Brenda Whitfield, a clerk at the Chevron Food Mart on Newburg Road and Goldsmith Lane, who was shot to death inside the store on September 28, 1993.

Brenda Whitfield (Source: WAVE 3 Archives)
Brenda Whitfield (Source: WAVE 3 Archives)

Louisville police originally arrested Edwin Chandler for Whitfield’s murder. Although he always maintained his innocence, detectives did get Chandler to confess to the crime and prosecutors used that confession against him during his 1995 trial.

Chandler served nearly a decade in prison and spent time on parole before his conviction was thrown out in October 2009.

It was a fingerprint on a beer bottle that proved Chandler was innocent and placed Phillips at the scene of Whitfield’s murder.

Edwin Chandler
Edwin Chandler

In a statement announcing the retrial decision, the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said they have sought justice for Brenda Whitfield for 30 years.

“The Commonwealth has considered the prosecutors’ insight from the recent trial, the trial record from the recent trial, the evidence presented, information regarding the break-down of the hung jury verdict and information regarding a clear majority of the jurors voted to acquit, resulting in a hung jury verdict.

“The Commonwealth has reviewed the jury results through the lens of the historic issues that existed in this case prior to the current administration seeking a trial for justice for Ms. Whitfield. The historic issues include, but are not limited to, the case being 30 years old; the lead Detective, Mark Handy, being convicted of perjury; evidence being erased and unavailable to the jury; physical evidence implicating another possible suspect; and a previous wrongful conviction. Considering these issues, the Commonwealth is not seeking a retrial in this matter absent new evidence.”

Mark Handy (center)
Mark Handy (center)

Handy, who was the lead detective in the Whitfield homicide investigation, was at the center of three homicide cases which resulted in four overturned convictions. In each case, it was alleged that Handy acted inappropriately during his investigations. Even the Kentucky Supreme Court acknowledged Handy lied under oath in court documents.

In May 2021, Handy accepted a plea deal and a one year sentence. However, he was released from the Meade County Jail and placed on home incarceration after serving just 17 days.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

