StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/23

Cloudy with a few passing showers today, mainly for KY vs IN.

It will be another cool night into the 50s with a few 48/49′s possible.

Tuesday will see some sun breaking through the stratus deck, those it may take more time for that to happen over parts of KY compared to other.

A faded MCS will push in Wed AM. Some heavy rain bands/thunder but severe risk is low.

We will get a break toward midday and attempt to heat up. If we do, we will be primed for some strong/severe t-storms complexes to move in from the west Wednesday Night.

Something we’ll be watching carefully.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for more updates!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.