Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just before the summer break, Iroquois High School encountered another student with a gun for the fourth time this year.

JCPS confirmed the most recent incident happened on May 20. On the same day, fights broke out at Kammerer Middle School, which prompted a response from both LMPD and JCPS Security.

A gun was also brought to Butler High School by a student, according to JCPS, on May 10.

With less than a week of school left, this year has seen a record of 23 cases of JCPS students bringing guns to school - many of which were loaded.

The school system has had an average of three gun incidents each month, with the exception of the month of November, when there were eight confirmed complaints, one of which included a 5th grade student.

In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents, JCPS said they are disciplining the students according to JCPS policy. It is unclear of any of those involved will be charged.

