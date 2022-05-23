Volunteer firefighter Jacob McClanahan’s death classified as ‘line of duty’

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Jacob McClanahan’s death has been ruled a line of duty death by local officials, but some are fighting for it to be recognized on the national level.

McClanahan was shot and killed on May 16 when he stopped to help a stranded driver. According to officials, Justin Moore opened fire on McClanahan before being shot dead by a Palmyra police officer.

Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes said McClanahan identified himself as a firefighter when he approached the scene. He said Moore also asked McClanahan for proof.

Johnson said people often don’t understand what qualifies a line of duty death. He said it doesn’t matter if the first responder is in uniform or on duty.

“There’s a provision in the federal guidelines that’s called ‘Status Provision’ and it says if somebody’s injury is a result of their status as a public safety officer, then it is considered by the federal government to be a line of duty death,” he explained.

Johnson is helping the family to apply at the federal level so they can receive benefits and recognition. He would also like McClanahan’s name to be included in the national memorial.

Johnson is optimistic the application will be approved but said it will likely take about a year.

