Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting

Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave on May 20, 2020.
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave on May 20, 2020.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot and killed by an officer on May 20 in Chickasaw was wanted for numerous charges connected to domestic abuse, including strangulation and assault, according to an arrest warrant obtained exclusively by WAVE News Troubleshooters.

When the shooting on Sutcliffe Avenue happened, officers from the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes LMPD officers, were attempting to serve a felony warrant on Omari Cryer. A U.S. Marshal shot and killed Cryer during an arrest attempt.

The arrest warrant states that on Jan. 23, 2022 Cryer punched a female victim in the face and head while she was sleeping. The woman was also shoved into a wall while Cryer threatened to “kill” her, according to the document. He then struck the victim in the face with a semi-automatic handgun and used his forearm to choke her as she began to lose consciousness, the warrant states.

When the victim was able to get away, she went to a neighbor’s home.

Strangulation, domestic violence assault, assault in the 4th degree, and terroristic threatening were all listed among Cryer’s charges. According to court documents, he was wanted for a second time for violating his parole in a case that occurred in 2019.

Video from the officers’ body cameras has not been released by the LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit as part of their investigation into the shooting.

Sources told WAVE News that during the altercation, Cryer pulled out a gun.

Cryer’s family told WAVE News that they haven’t received any information about the shooting. In their opinion, the police should not have shot him.

“It’s disgusting,” Cryer’s cousin, Ansong McGhee, said. “We want the world to know that (Cryer’s mother) still does not know what happened to her son. She deserves answers - wrong or right.”

Cryer’s mother said she is heartbroken due to the fact that she has not been able to see her son’s body.

This story will be updated.

