Woman found stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in the Klondike-Bon Air neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2900 block of Brinkey Way around 6:30 a.m. about a person down. They found the woman dead from a stab wound.

The case has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.

LMPD asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

