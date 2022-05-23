Contact Troubleshooters
Woman found stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot


Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly Way after a woman was found dead of a stab wound on May 23, 2022.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in the Klondike-Bon Air neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 2900 block of Brinkey Way around 6:30 a.m. about a person down. They found the woman dead from a stab wound.

The case has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.

LMPD asks anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

