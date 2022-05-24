Dan-O’s Seasoning from Louisville recognized as Kentucky Small Business of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based business that brings the spice is being recognized as Kentucky’s small business of the week.

Dan-O’s Seasoning was created by Dan Oliver while he was back in college. After modifying his recipe for more than 15 years, the seasoning was released in stores in 2017.

Initially selling the seasoning at trade shows and flea markets, Dan-O’s Seasoning can now be found nationwide.

On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul visited the Dan-O’s facility in Louisville to recognize the company and its many successes.

“I started with $8,000 in 2015 with an idea and a dream,” Oliver said. “If you believe in your product and your idea and have a vision, with the right people in place... having a good team behind you is what it’s all about.”

Oliver was also recognized for his support of community organizations, including Louisville VFW Post 6182, the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund and the Boone County Cancer Society among others.

