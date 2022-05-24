Federal trial for Grandmaster Jay scheduled to begin this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jury selection has begun for the federal trial of John Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, the leader of an armed, self-proclaimed militia who was accused of pointing an assault rifle at officers and a federal agent during protests in September 2020.

Johnson was indicted on federal charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and brandishing a firearm in connection with a violent crime back in October 2021.

The incident occured during one of Johnson’s multiple visits into Louisville as the leader of the Not F****** Around Coalition, or NFAC, during protests seeking justice for Breonna Taylor back in 2020.

Johnson is also facing state charges for the incident. That case is scheduled to begin in late June and could be dismissed pending the outcome of the federal trial.

If convicted, Johnson faces a minimum of three years in prison and a maximum of 27 years for the federal charges.

Johnson has plead not guilty in both cases.

