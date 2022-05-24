Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: ALERT DAYS - Wednesday and Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your latest forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALERT DAYS: WEDNESDAY (5/25/22) & THURSDAY (5/26/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain at times overnight into early Wednesday
  • ALERT DAYS: afternoon/evening storms could be strong
  • Drier and warmer for the Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain moving in at times overnight on Tuesday will linger off and on into the early morning hours as a warm front lifts north. Temperatures stay mild in the mid 60s.

Wednesday is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as storms will fire up once again in the afternoon, potentially becoming strong to severe between 3 p.m. and midnight Wednesday evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with these storms.

Storms will largely exit our area just after midnight, leaving behind a few showers and a lull between rounds of strong storms Wednesday and Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will be in the 60s.

Thursday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms push in between 2 p.m. and midnight ET Thursday evening. While similar to Wednesday’s threat, Thursday’s storms may be more organized into lines and have a flash flood threat with them.

Friday’s rain chance lingers into the afternoon as the area of low pressure passes. Rain chances diminished by Saturday with warming temperatures into Memorial Day.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

