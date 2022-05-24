Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Pick of the week today; Thunderstorms Wednesday

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS: WEDNESDAY (5/25/22) & THURSDAY (5/26/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ALERT DAY(S): Wed PM & Thu PM, clusters of strong/severe thunderstorms in the afternoon hours are possible
  • WEEKEND SETUP: Our rainy weather will slowly ease east and break up Friday/Saturday with increasing sun
  • MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending hot and dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Becoming partly sunny today and warmer today!

This evening looks excellent but after midnight, the risk of thunderstorms moving in from the southwest starts to increase. Some could be locally heavy with some vivid lightning.

Early showers/thunderstorms will quickly race to our north on Wednesday morning. That will leave us with several hours of dry time and time for the atmosphere to heat up. That sets the stage for any thunderstorm that develops later in the day and evening to become strong/severe.

Rounds of thunderstorms will likely continue Wednesday night from the due south direction. Not all will be strong, but most will be locally heavy with intense lightning. This looks to carry over into the overnight hours as well.

The atmosphere Thursday really won’t be much different, there will just be more cloud cover; that may help tame down any severe thunderstorm threat Thursday afternoon. However, there is enough fuel in place that a few strong/severe storms could still make their way onto the map. We will extend the WAVE Weather Alert Day into Thursday, for now, to reflect the ongoing risk from Wednesday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

