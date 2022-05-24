Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Governors DeWine, Beshear submit funding request for Brent Spence Bridge project

Brent Spence Bridge
Brent Spence Bridge
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced they have jointly submitted an application requesting nearly $2 billion in federal funding to make improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge.

“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor is a vital centerpiece to the interstate system of the United States, and we are optimistic that the federal government will recognize the importance of this project for both our national economy and national security,” DeWine said in a news release. “With the current supply chain crisis in our country, the issue of ensuring that this major transportation corridor stays open and moving has never been more urgent.”

The bridge runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati.

“Ohio and Kentucky are working together to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the quality of life for the millions of Americans who use the federal highway system to travel between our two states,” Beshear said in the release. “I pledged to fight for every available federal dollar and have a shovel-ready project once funding is secured. The time is now to invest in transformative infrastructure that supports our growing workforce and safe travel along one of the nation’s most important commerce corridors.”

In February, DeWine and Beshear announced their plans to jointly apply for the funding.

Ohio and Kentucky are seeking $1.66 billion in federal grant funding through the Multimodal Projects Discretionary Grant, which represents 60% of the remaining project cost.

The release states the states will split the cost of the new bridge 50/50, and each will be responsible for the needed work on its side of the border.

The Brent Spence Bridge project will construct a companion bridge next to the existing Brent Spence Bridge to improve traffic flow and safety.

Improvements will also be made to the interstate network on either side of the bridges throughout an eight-mile corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct interchange in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation
In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents where students brought guns to school, JCPS...
Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

We Should Talk About It with Maira Ansari
‘We Should Talk About It’ with Maira Ansari: An open conversation about mental health
A new free, outdoor Wi-Fi program has been launched in the Russell neighborhood allowing more...
Metro Government expands free Wi-Fi access throughout Russell neighborhood
Senators were expected to vote later Tuesday on the override, which only needs simple...
Indiana House backs override on veto of trans sports ban
This was the warning that cut off Kristal Wilson's car twice on I-265.
Troubleshooters: Brand new car stops while driving, stumps family
Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium...
Woman tries to return pick to Garth Brooks during concert, gets guitar instead