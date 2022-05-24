Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Indiana House backs override on veto of trans sports ban

Senators were expected to vote later Tuesday on the override, which only needs simple...
Senators were expected to vote later Tuesday on the override, which only needs simple majorities in each chamber.((Casey Smith/Report for America via AP) | Associated Press)
By Casey Smith
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.

The House voted 67-28 in favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said the bill did not provide a consistent policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March.

Senators were expected to vote later Tuesday on the override, which only needs simple majorities in each chamber.

Republican sponsors of the bill maintain it is needed to protect the integrity of female sports and opportunities for girls to gain college athletic scholarships but have pointed out no instances in the state of girls being outperformed by transgender athletes.

Opponents have argued the bill is a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist, but held out little hope of changing enough votes to stop the veto override.

Activists held a rally against the ban ahead of the Legislature’s votes. Dozens of attendees, including several families with transgender youth, played sidewalk games around the Statehouse lawn. They argued that Indiana’s ban isn’t targeting elite athletes, but rather kids who want to play on a team with their friends.

“We’re here to stand against hate and discrimination that could have a lifelong impact for my family,” said Cara Nimskey, the mother of a transgender girl from Bloomington. “Sports are integral to adolescents. My daughter dreams of playing basketball in high school. It’s unfair exclusion — she’ll be crushed if this goes through.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has said it intends to file a lawsuit against what it called “hateful legislation” in hopes of blocking it from taking effect as scheduled on July 1.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said the state needs the policy and called it “a matter of simple fairness.”

“We don’t like to get to the state of Indiana sued, but it happens from time to time,” Bray said. “It’s a policy that I think we can stand behind.”

Holcomb’s veto came a day before Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a similar ban on grounds that such laws target vulnerable children who are already at high risk of suicide. Utah’s Republican lawmakers overrode the veto days later amid a wave of such laws that political observers describe as a classic “wedge issue” to motivate conservative supporters.

In his veto letter, Holcomb pointed to the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which has a policy covering transgender students wanting to play sports that match their gender identity and has said it has had no transgender girls finalize a request to play on a female team. The law wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender males from playing on boys sports teams.

Holcomb said in his veto message the bill presumed “there is an existing problem in K-12 sports in Indiana that requires further state government intervention” but that he found no evidence to support that claim “even if I support the effort overall.”

___

Associated Press Writer Tom Davies contributed to this report.

___

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Smith on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation
In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents where students brought guns to school, JCPS...
Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

We Should Talk About It with Maira Ansari
‘We Should Talk About It’ with Maira Ansari: An open conversation about mental health
A new free, outdoor Wi-Fi program has been launched in the Russell neighborhood allowing more...
Metro Government expands free Wi-Fi access throughout Russell neighborhood
This was the warning that cut off Kristal Wilson's car twice on I-265.
Troubleshooters: Brand new car stops while driving, stumps family
Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium...
Woman tries to return pick to Garth Brooks during concert, gets guitar instead