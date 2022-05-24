Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County to recanvass close electoral race totals

"Vote here" sign outside of the polls.
"Vote here" sign outside of the polls.(WALB)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office and the Jefferson County Board of Elections will be overseeing a recanvass of vote totals for two close electoral races.

According to the Jefferson County Clerk, the request came in response to written requests from candidates where the difference in votes cast was less than one percent.

The two races scheduled for a recanvass are the Republican Party Primary for U.S. Representative 3rd Congressional District and the Democratic Party Primary for Metro Council District 5.

For the U.S. Representative District 3 Republican Primary, Stuart Ray and Rhonda Palazzo came within one percent of each other in total votes, with 9,703 and 9,645 votes counted respectively.

The race for Metro Council District 5 has Donna Purvis with 1,527 votes and Ray Barker with 1,492 votes.

The recanvass will happen on Thursday at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center. The results of the recanvass will become the official county-level result and will be submitted to the state.

