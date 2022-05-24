KSP: 14-year-old killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single car crash in Grayson County that left one teenager dead Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. (CDT), KSP officers were called by the Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deadly crash that happened in the westbound lanes on Western Kentucky Parkway near the 91 mile-marker, the release said.

Early investigation revealed a 2006 Ford Expedition was headed westbound on the WK Parkway pulling a travel trailer, when the trailer began to sway back and forth. Investigators aren’t sure what caused the vehicle to do so.

The driver lost control and the vehicle overturned and struck a guardrail, the release said.

A 14 year-old passenger was confirmed died at the scene by the Grayson Co. Coroner’s Office.

The driver, along with five other passengers were taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center and are expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.