LMPD Chief Shields: Man killed by US Marshals task force shot twice in front

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said the man who was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals task force was shot twice in the front.

Shields provided an update on the officer-involved shooting investigation of 25-year-old Omari Cryer during a Metro Council budget meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Cryer was shot twice in the front of the body by an officer or officers with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, the police chief confirmed.

Shields previously provided early details on the shooting on Monday afternoon, stating officers with LMPD and the U.S. Marshals Task Force were attempting to serve a felony warrant on Cryer the morning of May 20 in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Avenue.

The warrant was for felony domestic abuse charges including strangulation, assault and terroristic threat.

Cryer was armed and ran from officers attempting to serve the warrant, Shields said. When Cryer was stopped by a fence, members with the US Marshals opened fire and hit the subject.

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit has not released body camera footage as part of the ongoing investigation. Shields said on Monday that the video, as well as a full autopsy report, would be made available to the public.

As details on the investigation are light, including what led to U.S. Marshals opening fire, family and friends have been calling for transparency from LMPD to release more details on the shooting.

