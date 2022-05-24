Contact Troubleshooters
Metro Government expands free Wi-Fi access throughout Russell neighborhood

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new free, outdoor Wi-Fi program has been launched in the Russell neighborhood allowing more residents to obtain access to high-speed internet.

On Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced 24 Wi-Fi access points have been installed in different points through the neighborhood, allowing people in places like Baxter Square Park and Beecher Terrace to connect to the internet.

Spectrum launched the free outdoor Wi-Fi service as part of the city’s civic innovation program.

Fischer said access to high-speed internet has become a necessary utility, much like access to water and electricity.

“A lot of work went to get it, and a lot of people to get us here, but we still know there’s a lot to do,” Fischer said. “With our partners we’re going to continue working to close the digital divide.”

The project was paid for through a $400 thousand Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant awarded to Louisville Metro through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

