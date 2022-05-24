Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Report: Shootings in Louisville Metro down 40 percent compared to first half of 2021

However, police reports state this year has had more homicide cases compared to the same time...
However, police reports state this year has had more homicide cases compared to the same time frame in 2022.(Pexels)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report from Louisville’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods states the organization’s work has contributed to a 16% reduction in violence and a 40% reduction in shootings compared to last year.

The agency’s director, Dr. Monique Williams, spoke at Metro Council’s Budget Committee on Monday afternoon, claiming OSHN’s case-by-case intervention, citizen volunteers and community capacity building contributes to the reduction from the same time period in 2021.

Williams said this is the first year OSHN has been fully funded, receiving $4.4 million in the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, according to a release.

“We are building the necessary infrastructure to support our community-driven, evidence-based strategies for violence prevention and intervention,” Williams said in a release.

Louisville Metro Police Department data shows from January to May, there were 155 non-fatal shootings compared to 257 non-fatal shootings in the same time frame in 2021.

However, police reports state this year has had more homicide cases compared to the same time frame in 2022. From January to May this year, 60 homicides have been reported, compared to 52 in 2021.

OSHN said they have filled nearly all 28 staff positions within the organization and are expanding opportunities to reach Louisville residents where they live to create a city of safe neighborhoods.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder
The family of Cindy and Ronald Burdette stand in front of a table of clothes and toys.
Family of woman allegedly murdered by her husband speaks out
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation

Latest News

John Fitzgerald Johnson is accused of pointing a semi-automatic rifle at officers and a federal...
Federal trial for Grandmaster Jay scheduled to begin this week
The community gathers at the Jewish Community Center.
Religious leaders, community members come together after Chabad House fire
Initially selling the seasoning at trade shows and flea markets, Dan-O’s Seasoning can now be...
Dan-O’s Seasoning from Louisville recognized as Kentucky Small Business of the Week
The man shot and killed by an officer on May 20 in Chickasaw was sought for four crimes...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting