Report: Shootings in Louisville Metro down 40 percent compared to first half of 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report from Louisville’s Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods states the organization’s work has contributed to a 16% reduction in violence and a 40% reduction in shootings compared to last year.

The agency’s director, Dr. Monique Williams, spoke at Metro Council’s Budget Committee on Monday afternoon, claiming OSHN’s case-by-case intervention, citizen volunteers and community capacity building contributes to the reduction from the same time period in 2021.

Williams said this is the first year OSHN has been fully funded, receiving $4.4 million in the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, according to a release.

“We are building the necessary infrastructure to support our community-driven, evidence-based strategies for violence prevention and intervention,” Williams said in a release.

Louisville Metro Police Department data shows from January to May, there were 155 non-fatal shootings compared to 257 non-fatal shootings in the same time frame in 2021.

However, police reports state this year has had more homicide cases compared to the same time frame in 2022. From January to May this year, 60 homicides have been reported, compared to 52 in 2021.

OSHN said they have filled nearly all 28 staff positions within the organization and are expanding opportunities to reach Louisville residents where they live to create a city of safe neighborhoods.

