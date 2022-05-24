StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/24

Quiet today and certainly the pick of the week.

We start to fire up the radar as early as tonight with t-storms moving in after 7pm south to north. Nothing severe.

We will start Wednesday with a few clusters of rain/t-storms. However, a break is likely for several hours as we heat up well into the 80s to near 90. That will set the stage for clusters of t-storms to form in the afternoon and evening. Some could turn severe.

The radar should remain active into the night through Thursday. This also means Thursday will have more clouds around than Wednesday but better wind shear. So there will be a continued risk for t-storms to develop, this time in lines. Some severe weather possible with flash flood warnings the main concern at this stage.

The low pressure driving all of this will give us a light rain Friday before exiting to the east Saturday.

Then we get ready for summer weather with highs around 90 or higher.

