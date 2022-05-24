Contact Troubleshooters
TARC offering Summer Youth Pass for unlimited travel

By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City is providing kids and teens a way to travel across the city all summer long for one low price.

The Summer Youth Pass is available for children ages six through 19, allowing unlimited rides on TARC buses from June 1 through August 31, 2022, according to a release.

The pass is available for $30 with a MyTARC student identification card. Students without an identification card will need to purchase one for a one-time $5 fee at Union Station, located at 1000 West Broadway, or the Nia Center, located at 2900 West Broadway.

“Our annual Summer Youth Pass connects students to the important opportunities and resources of everyday life,” Carrie Butler, TARC Executive Director said in a release. “Whether you’re heading to a part-time job, summer camp, or the local swimming pool, the Summer Youth Pass helps get you where you need to be safely, efficiently, and affordably.”

Passes can be loaded onto MyTARC cards online, in person at Union Station or the Nia Center, or at select Kroger stores.

