Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

US to end Russia’s ability to pay international investors

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at...
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers the Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Lecture at the Brussels Economic Forum 2022 in Brussels, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will close the last avenue for Russia to pay its billions in debt back to international investors on Wednesday, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable.

The Treasury Department said in a notification that does not plan to renew the license to allow Russia to keep paying its debtholders through American banks.

Since the first rounds of sanctions, the Treasury Department has given banks a license to process any bond payments from Russia. That window expires at midnight May 25.

There had already been signs that the Biden administration was unwilling to extend the deadline. At a press conference heading into the Group of Seven finance minister meetings in Koenigswinter, Germany, last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the window existed “to allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place, and for investors to be able to sell securities.”

“The expectation was that it was time-limited,” Yellen said.

Senate approved an aid package. (NN,SENATETV,UKRAINEOFFICEOFTHEPRESIDENT,VGTRK,DONBASMEDIA, TELEGRAM,MARIUPOLNOW,RADIOFREEEUROPE,RADIOLIBERTY,CGUINISTANBUL,CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation
In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents where students brought guns to school, JCPS...
Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools
Amber Bowling.
Ky. mom accused of throwing newborn over banister in trash bag pleads guilty to murder

Latest News

A man stands on a crowded Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Monday, May 23, 2022. A COVID surge is...
Pandemic-weary Americans plan for summer despite COVID surge
We Should Talk About It with Maira Ansari
‘We Should Talk About It’ with Maira Ansari: An open conversation about mental health
A new free, outdoor Wi-Fi program has been launched in the Russell neighborhood allowing more...
Metro Government expands free Wi-Fi access throughout Russell neighborhood
The police department tweeted a photo of 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, the suspect in a fatal...
Suspect surrenders in fatal New York City subway shooting
FILE - Fort Bragg shown, Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission is...
Panel recommends new names for Fort Bragg, other Army bases