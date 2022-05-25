Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

20-year-old Indiana driver charged after 3 seriously injured in Seymour crash

Dakota Mott, 20.
Dakota Mott, 20.(Jackson County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Jackson County officers have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Indiana driver involved in a serious crash that injured three passengers on Sunday, March 15.

Around 4:30 p.m., a silver 2012 Hyundai passenger car driven by Dakota Mott crashed in the 6600 Block of North County Road 760 East just north of Seymour, the release said.

All three passengers were ejected from the car as it rolled and were seriously injured.

The passengers included a 15-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Investigators tested Mott to determine if she was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and an examination of the car was performed as well.

The toxicology results showed Mott was driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, the release said.

Officials said the vehicle examination showed Mott was driving over 95 miles per hour when the crash happened.

Mott was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, the release said.

She was taken to the Jackson County Jail where is she is currently being held.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of...
Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Woman named in warrant for man shot dead by US Marshals says he hit her, stole car

Latest News

Rapper and philanthropist Master P visited Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Christopher...
Louisville 2-year-old girl making recovery after being seriously injured in shooting
Steve Kerr issued an emotional plea to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and “all...
Emotional Steve Kerr rips politicians after Texas elementary school shooting
Rick Deck, 58, was arrested after trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl who turned out to...
Indiana man sentenced to 32 years in jail after trying to meet 14-year-old for sex
Dalton Simmonds, 28, of Kent, Ind., has been charged with murder in the May 14, 2022 death of...
Man charged with murder in death of Madison, Ind. woman