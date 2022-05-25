20-year-old Indiana driver charged after 3 seriously injured in Seymour crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Jackson County officers have arrested and charged a 20-year-old Indiana driver involved in a serious crash that injured three passengers on Sunday, March 15.

Around 4:30 p.m., a silver 2012 Hyundai passenger car driven by Dakota Mott crashed in the 6600 Block of North County Road 760 East just north of Seymour, the release said.

All three passengers were ejected from the car as it rolled and were seriously injured.

The passengers included a 15-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Investigators tested Mott to determine if she was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol and an examination of the car was performed as well.

The toxicology results showed Mott was driving under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, the release said.

Officials said the vehicle examination showed Mott was driving over 95 miles per hour when the crash happened.

Mott was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury, the release said.

She was taken to the Jackson County Jail where is she is currently being held.

