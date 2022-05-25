Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rainy more with storms late today

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS: TODAY (5/25/22) & THURSDAY (5/26/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THREAT: It will be isolated for late today/evening and again for a few hours Thursday PM
  • WEEKEND SETUP: Rain gradually moves east Friday; more sunshine into the weekend
  • MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending hot and dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as storms will fire up once again in the late afternoon, potentially becoming strong to severe between 3 PM and midnight Wednesday evening. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats with these storms.

After a brief lull in thunderstorms this evening, more will develop overnight with more of a heavy rain threat toward sunrise Thursday. Please be careful traveling overnight as some roads may briefly go underwater.

Thursday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms will be possible in a shorter window of 2 PM -7 PM. Breezy as well with lighter rain by evening.

Scattered showers and breezy conditions are expected Thursday evening with the severe threat ending after sunset. The off-and-on showers will continue for much of the night.

Showers will hold tough on Friday which will likely keep temperatures down in the cool 60s. We’ll make up for it over the weekend with the return of sunshine and much warmer weather. In fact, hot weather is in store for Memorial Day.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

