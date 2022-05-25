ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening

ALERT DAYS: TODAY (5/25/22) & THURSDAY (5/26/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THREAT: Isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon/evening and again Thursday afternoon

WEEKEND SETUP: Rain gradually moves east Friday; more sunshine this weekend

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Trending hot and dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a lull in the rain, scattered showers and thunderstorms pop across the region this afternoon. Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail as the main threats.

The severe threat fades through the evening before rain becomes more widespread and heavy at times overnight. Localized flooding is possible with some downpours.

Tomorrow is another WAVE Weather Alert Day as strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening; we’re keeping an eye on the 2 PM- to 7 PM timeframe. It will be breezy once again outside of the showers and storms. While the severe threat drops off after sunset Thursday, rounds of rain will continue to push through the region Thursday night..

Showers will hold tough on Friday, limiting highs to the 60s. Temperatures soar to near 90° by Memorial Day.

