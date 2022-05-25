ALERT DAY: Strong storms this evening, severe threat on Thursday

ALERT DAYS

TODAY UNTIL 11PM (5/25/22)

THURSDAY (5/26/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong storms through sunset, overall threat ends by 11PM ET

Another Alert Day with a greater severe potential on Thursday

Drier & warmer for the Memorial Day Weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong storms this evening will generally exit around sunset, with the overall severe weather threat ending before 11PM ET.

We’ll encounter additional rain and thunder at times in places overnight, but the severe weather threat will be on hiatus then.

Thursday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day with a severe threat that looks a bit more concerning between 2PM and 8PM ET. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible in these storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

With the severe weather threat off the table during the overnight hours, any remaining rain and thunder won’t be severe heading into early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s in most spots.

Showers and even some thunder will move back in Friday morning and continue off and on through the afternoon as the center of low pressure plaguing us for days finally moves through. Highs will be only in the 60s as this happens.

The weekend looks drier and warmer with 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday.

Expect a heat wave to crank up just in time for Memorial Day, with 90s expected much of next week. Stay cool!

