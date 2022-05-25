Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Window of strong to severe storm potential Thursday

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Ryan Hoke's latest forecast
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALERT DAYS
  • THURSDAY (5/26/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Only a few showers overnight
  • Storms fire up Thursday morning, strong storm threat Thursday p.m. depends on earlier storm coverage and timing
  • Drier and warmer for the Memorial Day weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll encounter additional rain and thunder at times in places overnight, but the severe weather threat will take a break. Lows will drop into the 60s overnight.

Additional storms will begin to fire up during the morning commute on Thursday.

Thursday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day with a severe threat between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET, depending on how widespread morning storms are. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible in stronger storms. Highs will be in the 70s.

With the severe weather threat off the table during the overnight hours, any remaining rain and thunder won’t be severe heading into early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the 50s in most spots.

Showers and even some thunder will move back in Friday morning and continue off and on through the afternoon as the center of low pressure plaguing us for days finally moves through. Highs will be only in the 60s as this happens.

The weekend looks drier and warmer with 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday.

Expect a heat wave to crank up just in time for Memorial Day, with 90s expected much of next week. Stay cool!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

