Ballard HS student disciplined for bringing toy gun on campus

A Ballard student reported what appeared to be a weapon inside of a backpack of another student, according to the principal.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student has been disciplined after bringing a toy water gun onto the campus of Ballard High School.

The principal of Ballard High School, Jason Neuss, addressed the incident in an email to parents on Wednesday afternoon.

Neuss confirmed a Ballard student reported what appeared to be a weapon inside of a backpack of another student.

JCPS and law enforcement were contacted to search the student’s backpack, which contained a toy known as a “Splat Gun.”

The principal said the student is being disciplined according to JCPS policies and procedures.

“We always encourage our students to ‘see something- say something,’ and I want to commend our student for doing just that,” Neuss said in the letter.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

