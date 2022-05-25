Bikers supporting veterans stop in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Close to 400 bikers headed to Washington D.C. to support veterans stopped at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center Wednesday.

They were all part of the “Run for the Wall” event. That’s where bikers ride across the country, starting in California, and ending up at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in the nation’s capitol. They’re doing this to continue an ongoing effort to promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends.

They also called for more efforts to locate prisoners of war and those missing in action, to honor the memory of those killed in action, along with supporting our military personnel all over the world.

“As we come across the country, you can feel the excitement and the emotion building,” said Ted ‘Boots’ Kapmer, one of the run’s organizers. “We become like family. We’re looking out for each other and taking care of one another and there’s a lot of healing that goes into this ride. It’s not a party, it’s a mission to honor our veterans.”

When they reach D.C. on Friday, they will unite for a parade from the Pentagon to the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

