Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Bikers supporting veterans stop in Louisville

Close to 400 bikers headed to Washington D.C. to support veterans stopped at the Robley Rex VA...
Close to 400 bikers headed to Washington D.C. to support veterans stopped at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center Wednesday.(WAVE News)
By Nash Kober
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Close to 400 bikers headed to Washington D.C. to support veterans stopped at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center Wednesday.

They were all part of the “Run for the Wall” event. That’s where bikers ride across the country, starting in California, and ending up at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in the nation’s capitol. They’re doing this to continue an ongoing effort to promote healing among all veterans and their families and friends.

They also called for more efforts to locate prisoners of war and those missing in action, to honor the memory of those killed in action, along with supporting our military personnel all over the world.

“As we come across the country, you can feel the excitement and the emotion building,” said Ted ‘Boots’ Kapmer, one of the run’s organizers. “We become like family. We’re looking out for each other and taking care of one another and there’s a lot of healing that goes into this ride. It’s not a party, it’s a mission to honor our veterans.”

When they reach D.C. on Friday, they will unite for a parade from the Pentagon to the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of...
Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Woman named in warrant for man shot dead by US Marshals says he hit her, stole car

Latest News

An ambulance in front Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
We Should Talk About It: The heartache from another massacre in the US
A Ballard student reported what appeared to be a weapon inside of a backpack of another...
Ballard HS student disciplined for bringing toy gun on campus
State Rep. Kevin Bratcher said the SRO law, which goes into effect this August, would do just...
Texas tragedy has Kentucky lawmakers doubling down on new SRO law
Economic development officials hope to use the event to persuade young adults to move to the...
Businesses to Forecastle visitors: Come for the music, stay for the jobs