Brother of teen killed in Fayette Mall shooting is Kentucky’s best elementary sprinter

Kanye Bottoms, 10, is Kentucky’s best elementary sprinter this year.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Last Saturday, Sandersville Elementary fourth-grader Kanye finished first in the 100 meters state elementary meet. He believes his older brother, Kenneth Bottoms Jr., is pushing him to be the best.

“I think about him every day,” Kanye said.

In August 2020, Kenneth was shot and killed in Fayette Mall.

“When I run, I think about, ‘I gotta win this,’” said Kanye. “I always know he’s looking down on me looking to see if I’m doing the right thing.”

Kanya’s coach, Jeff Baxter, says Kanye started the season finishing fourth and fifth in meets, to number 1 in the state.

Get this, Kanye is missing a bone in his right ankle and most of the day he’s in braces.

“Like an angel’s carrying him,” said Bridgette Norris, Kanye’s mom.

When he finishes he looks up in the sky saying to his brother, “Hey, I’m doing this for you.”

“When he does something special, look up in the sky point you know show your brother you miss him,” said Kenneth Bottoms Sr., Kanye’s dad.

“I mean his heart is inside of me, like I love him so much, I still gotta continue to play sports,” Kanye said. “I just can’t sit home and think about him all day.”

Xavier Hardin, the man who pleaded guilty in connection with Kenneth’s death, is expected to be sentenced for his crime Thursday afternoon.

