Federal trial for Grandmaster Jay continues with additional witness testimonies

Johnson was indicted back in October 2021 on federal charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and brandishing a firearm in connection with a viole
By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day two of Grandmaster Jay’s federal trial brought seven more of the prosecution’s witnesses to the stand.

John Johnson is accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at officers on top of commonwealth attorney’s building on September 4, 2020.

The witnesses include Metro Council President David James; Jessie Halladay, former LMPD advisor to the chief; Margaret Brosko, from Louisville Parks and Recreation; and four officers who were on top of the building that night.

James, Halladay, and Brosko outlined their roles ahead of the planned march for Johnson’s armed militia, the NFAC. They all said they had conversations with Johnson leading up to July 2020.

The prosecution frequently showed the jury video from city cameras that captured the incident. The video shows the armed group exiting a car, then Johnson pointing the gun at the top of the building.

Halladay later came out of a neighboring building to discuss plans with the group. She greeted Johnson and another protester who she said she was familiar with. Halladay testified she did not know of the incident while she was walking outside.

The officers on the building described what happened on top of the building. They said they saw the light and perceived it as a threat. Radio calls were played for the jury, where those officers identified Grandmaster Jay. They said they could have made an arrest but were given a command to not respond based on safety reasons. They said those commands came from higher officials.

Johnson was interviewed and arrested by federal agents in December of 2020.

His attorney focused on the timeline in his cross-examination. He said if Johnson was really a threat, he would’ve been arrested that night or even the following days when he was still in town. Instead, that a rest came about three months later.

The defense does not deny that Johnson pointed the gun, but claimed he did not know they were officers.

He showed photos that recreated the view of the commonwealth attorney’s building from where Johnson was standing. His attorney said it was too dark and far away to identify that they were officers.

Johnson is expected to testify at some point in the trial.

It’s still not clear if the trial will end on Friday, or carry into the following week on Tuesday after Memorial Day.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

