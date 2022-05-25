Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Govs. Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in remembrance of Texas elementary school shooting victims

(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Governor Eric Holcomb have directed that flags at all state office buildings in Kentucky and Indiana be lowered half-staff in honor and remembrance of the lives lost in Uvalde, TX.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children and three adults, making it the deadliest shooting since 20 children and six adults were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, according to the Associated Press.

Per President Joe Biden’s order, flags will be flown at half-staff from Tuesday until sunset on Saturday, May 28.

Holcomb and Beshear encourage businesses, residents and organizations to join the tribute.

Beshear released a statement to his social media following the tragedy.

(Story continues below)

Flag status information is available here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents where students brought guns to school, JCPS...
Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation

Latest News

Louisville Bar Association, Whitney/Strong Organization host mental health discussion
A Louisville third-grade student’s love of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has earned her a recording...
Norton Elementary student earns recording contract after showing her love of mac and cheese
A new affidavit details Louisville pediatrician, Stephanie Russell’s alleged quest to find...
Pediatrician accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-husband enlisted help of nurses
Louisville Metro Health and Wellness is encouraging people to participate in the “Spot a Tick...
Louisville Metro health officials encourage community participation in ‘Spot a Tick and Share’ program