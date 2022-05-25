Govs. Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in remembrance of Texas elementary school shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear and Governor Eric Holcomb have directed that flags at all state office buildings in Kentucky and Indiana be lowered half-staff in honor and remembrance of the lives lost in Uvalde, TX.

On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children and three adults, making it the deadliest shooting since 20 children and six adults were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012, according to the Associated Press.

Per President Joe Biden’s order, flags will be flown at half-staff from Tuesday until sunset on Saturday, May 28.

Holcomb and Beshear encourage businesses, residents and organizations to join the tribute.

Beshear released a statement to his social media following the tragedy.

As a parent, it’s hard to comprehend the devastating loss in Texas today. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned. These were all children of God, gone too soon. Kentucky stands with all those mourning and we hold them close in prayer. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 24, 2022

