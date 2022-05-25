Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD future budget plans include recruit funding, accountability review

Louisville Metro Police Department
Louisville Metro Police Department(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department outlined plans for future funding from Metro Council in a budget hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Shields said LMPD is currently down roughly 300 officers, but the department had plans to include funding for three recruit classes. The classes would be part of a three-year training model in Mayor Greg Fischer’s recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

LMPD said in Tuesday’s hearing they are trying to get to 1,200 officers by the end of 2025.

“The increase in staffing is crucial to continuing to fight violent crime,” Shields said.

Fischer’s upcoming budget would also allocate $6 million for the creation of a new LMPD training facility.

Shields said LMPD is seeing successful partnerships through government agencies, and that new technology such as shot spotters and license plate readers are helping officers identify and arrest more suspects and reduce crime.

Additional funds would be used to form an Accountability and Improvement Bureau, which would assist in reviewing and training LMPD officers.

Shields commented the department has made progress in making improvements based on recommendations from Hillard Heintze’s top-to-bottom review of crime data, policies, recruiting and more.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

