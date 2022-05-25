Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville 2-year-old girl making recovery after being seriously injured in shooting

Rapper and philanthropist Master P visited Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Christopher...
Rapper and philanthropist Master P visited Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Christopher 2X Future Healers nonprofit group, who has been behind Ocean’s recovery since day one.(Christopher 2X)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 2-year-old girl who was shot in the head in late 2020 is recovering, family confirmed on Wednesday.

On December 5, 2020, Ocean Robertson and her mother, Fa’Quansa Ancrum, also known as Molly, were sitting inside the passenger seat of a car on West Oak Street when shots were fired.

Ancrum was hit by gunfire and sent to the hospital, where she later died.

Ocean, only five months old at the time, was hit in the head by a bullet and rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

While surviving the incident, Ocean now suffers from chronic health conditions and requires 24-hour care. Back in May, Ocean underwent brain surgery to help calm Ocean’s seizures.

On Wednesday, Ocean’s family said she has made an amazing step in her recovery.

“Doctors stated that she would have no movement, as in zero movement, on her left side,” Cheryl Donley, Ocean’s great-aunt said. “I can tell you as of today, she has some movement on her left side. She is thriving.”

Rapper and philanthropist Master P visited Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Christopher 2X Future Healers nonprofit group, who has been behind Ocean’s recovery since day one.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

