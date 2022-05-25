Louisville Bar Association, Whitney/Strong Organization host mental health discussion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bar Association is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with the Whitney Strong Organization.

In a mental health discussion held Tuesday, the organizations discussed the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention bill, a bipartisan legislation that allows for the temporary transfer of firearms from an individual in crisis to a trusted person outside the household.

Currently, a temporary transfer can only occur after an individual is found to be an immediate threat to themselves or fellow Kentuckians, per the judicial system.

Whitney/Strong founder Whitney Austin of Louisville has dedicated her life to helping others avoid gun violence through her organization’s initiative after she was shot 12 times during a mass shooting in Cincinnati back in Sept. 2018.

Austin provided a statement on Tuesday night after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire and killed at least 18 children and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“I imagine you feel like I do in these moments,” Austin said. “The worst of the worst, is when our kids are shot, our innocent children. Our innocent kids do not deserve to go to school and be shot.”

Austin and her team will be going to Washington DC next month to advocate for stronger gun laws in Kentucky.

