Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville Bar Association, Whitney/Strong Organization host mental health discussion

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bar Association is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with the Whitney Strong Organization.

In a mental health discussion held Tuesday, the organizations discussed the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention bill, a bipartisan legislation that allows for the temporary transfer of firearms from an individual in crisis to a trusted person outside the household.

Currently, a temporary transfer can only occur after an individual is found to be an immediate threat to themselves or fellow Kentuckians, per the judicial system.

Whitney/Strong founder Whitney Austin of Louisville has dedicated her life to helping others avoid gun violence through her organization’s initiative after she was shot 12 times during a mass shooting in Cincinnati back in Sept. 2018.

Austin provided a statement on Tuesday night after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire and killed at least 18 children and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“I imagine you feel like I do in these moments,” Austin said. “The worst of the worst, is when our kids are shot, our innocent children. Our innocent kids do not deserve to go to school and be shot.”

Austin and her team will be going to Washington DC next month to advocate for stronger gun laws in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police at the scene of a homicide investigation in the 2900 block of Brinkly...
Woman stabbed to death in apartment complex parking lot identified
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Warrant shows what led US Marshals to suspect before fatal officer-involved shooting
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents where students brought guns to school, JCPS...
Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation

Latest News

A Louisville third-grade student’s love of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has earned her a recording...
Norton Elementary student earns recording contract after showing her love of mac and cheese
Govs. Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in remembrance of Texas elementary school shooting victims
A new affidavit details Louisville pediatrician, Stephanie Russell’s alleged quest to find...
Pediatrician accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-husband enlisted help of nurses
Louisville Metro Health and Wellness is encouraging people to participate in the “Spot a Tick...
Louisville Metro health officials encourage community participation in ‘Spot a Tick and Share’ program