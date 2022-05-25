Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man charged with murder in death of Madison, Ind. woman

Dalton Simmonds, 28, of Kent, Ind., has been charged with murder in the May 14, 2022 death of...
Dalton Simmonds, 28, of Kent, Ind., has been charged with murder in the May 14, 2022 death of Christy L. Newman, 44, of Madison, Ind.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kent, Indiana has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the death of a woman.

Dalton Michael Simmonds, 28, was already being held on drug-related charges at the Jefferson County Jail. He was charged today with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice and animal cruelty on May 25.

On the afternoon of May 14, deputies were called to Kent Mercantile on State Road 256 and to the 8200 W. Kent Blankenship Road a short time later on a death investigation after the body of Christy L. Newman, 44, of Madison, was found.

No information has been released about the cause of Newman’s death, but Jefferson County Sheriff David W. Thomas previously said Simmonds and Newman were in a domestic partnership.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of...
Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released
KSP: 14-year-old killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house
In both the latest Iroquois and Butler incidents where students brought guns to school, JCPS...
Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools

Latest News

Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go ALERT DAY Forecast: Wednesday Midday, May 25th, 2022
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 5/24
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 5/24
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 5/24