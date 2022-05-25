Man charged with murder in death of Madison, Ind. woman

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kent, Indiana has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with the death of a woman.

Dalton Michael Simmonds, 28, was already being held on drug-related charges at the Jefferson County Jail. He was charged today with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice and animal cruelty on May 25.

On the afternoon of May 14, deputies were called to Kent Mercantile on State Road 256 and to the 8200 W. Kent Blankenship Road a short time later on a death investigation after the body of Christy L. Newman, 44, of Madison, was found.

No information has been released about the cause of Newman’s death, but Jefferson County Sheriff David W. Thomas previously said Simmonds and Newman were in a domestic partnership.

