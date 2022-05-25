Man in critical condition after shooting in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot in Downtown Louisville Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. when officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.