Man dies at hospital after shooting in Downtown Louisville

Around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of...
Around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot in Downtown Louisville and later died on Tuesday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said.

Ruoff later said the man died at the hospital.

There are currently no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

