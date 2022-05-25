Contact Troubleshooters
Name of man killed in Downtown Louisville shooting released

Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street.
Around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot in Downtown Louisville and later died on Tuesday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 800 block of West Chestnut Street, according to Officer Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokeswoman .

When officers arrived, they found Charles Lewis, 31, with multiple gunshot wounds. Lewis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

There are currently no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

