Norton Elementary student earns recording contract after showing her love of mac and cheese

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville third-grade student’s love of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has earned her a recording deal.

As an assignment in music class, Norton Elementary student Lila Andrews was asked to write a song about something she loved. So she decided to write a song about Kraft Macaroni and Cheese.

Lila recorded the song with her music teacher, Jamie Albritton, who shared it on social media. The song went viral and caught the eye of Kraft’s marketing department.

On Tuesday, Kraft surprised Lila and her family, announcing she would be recording the song for use in its online marketing.

“First, I thought it was just going to be the people coming to look at our plumbing, I didn’t know why,” Lila said. “I was like wow, is this actually this?”

Lila was also surprised with a Mac and Cheese-colored vinyl record celebrating a million streams on her original tweet, as well as a Mac and Cheese-bedazzled jacket.

“Kraft Macaroni & Cheese promises to #MacLilaFamous so that people everywhere will feel good - like a warm bowl of smiley, cheesy noodles,” Lila’s recording contract said.

Lila and Albritton were treated to a limousine ride following the presentation, taking them to a recording studio to record their big hit.

