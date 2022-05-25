Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 5/24

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We are getting a breaking from the rain now and that is allowing for the heating to rule into the afternoon that will fire up the next round. That next round will be pockets of thunderstorms, some strong/severe, that will develop. Not everyone will experience one but be prepared if you do.

Coverage of the thunderstorms will increase overnight but more into a heavy rain threat than severe wind.

We will likely start Thursday off that way as well.

We won’t get a long break of heating Thursday so that complicates the severe t-storm setup in the afternoon. However, wind shear will be more present than today so the idea is that will balance things out and keep the severe threat going. In addition, these will be lines of storms instead of pockets. So more coverage of them is expected.

The afternoon and early evening is still the window of the greatest threat of severe weather with this round.

Be alert all the way into Thursday Evening.

Friday features more of a stable light rain with cool temperatures in the 60s.

The heat really builds back in Saturday and Sunday and then it is all about the 90s next week!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

